NASA and SpaceX postpone Crew-13 mission launch indefinitely

NASA and SpaceX specialists have postponed the Crew-13 mission, which was scheduled to fly to the International Space Station, due to technical reasons. Originally set for mid-September, this important launch was temporarily halted due to a malfunction detected in the spacecraft's propulsion system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the delay was caused by an oxidizer leak in the Crew Dragon spacecraft's engine assembly. This serious defect was identified during standard pre-launch preparations, and engineers are currently conducting all necessary inspections.

Currently, experts are conducting an in-depth analysis of all data obtained. Some time is required to review all safety measures and complete the necessary repair and maintenance work.

A new launch date will be announced later

According to initial plans, NASA had announced that the Crew-13 mission would not depart for the International Space Station earlier than September 12. However, the technical issue that arose forced a change to this schedule, and a new date has not yet been announced.

Experts stated that a new date for the flight will be officially announced once all work is completed. Since safety is the top priority in space flights, such precautionary measures are strictly followed.

The mission includes an international team of experienced specialists. The crew consists of Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, and Canadian Space Agency representative Joshua Kutryk.

According to confirmed plans, Jessica Watkins has been appointed as the spacecraft commander. Luke Delaney will serve as the pilot, while Sergey Teteryatnikov and Joshua Kutryk will participate in the flight as mission specialists.