Umar Nurmagomedov addresses fans after shocking knockout

·28·Sport
Umar Nurmagomedov addresses fans after shocking knockout

Hosted in Shanghai, China, UFC Fight Night 286 in the main event against local star Song Yadong, he suffered a knockout in a fierce battle. Umar Nurmagomedov broke his silence a few hours later. Accepting the first stoppage loss of his professional career, the Russian martial artist expressed his gratitude to all his fans via social media and showed that he remains mentally unbroken.

The athlete confirmed he is in good health and promised to return to the octagon stronger after learning from his mistakes.

«Thanks for the support»: Nurmagomedov’s first statement

Umar Nurmagomedov left a short and meaningful statement on his official social media pages:

  • On his health: «I am doing well. A big thank you to everyone writing to check on me;

  • Mistakes and return plan: I will work on my mistakes and come back stronger,» the 30-year-old fighter wrote.

1st round dominance and unexpected turn

The fight in Shanghai was full of dramatic events:

  • The first 5 minutes: Umar Nurmagomedov had won the first round on all three judges' scorecards;

  • Head clash and cut: Before the decisive moment, an accidental head clash caused a serious cut above Song Yadong's right eye, leaving the Chinese fighter's face covered in blood;

  • Lightning strike in the second round: Despite the difficult situation, Song Yadong caught Umar with a counter-attack in the second round and secured victory with an unexpected knockout. For context, Umar had previously only lost via a controversial judges' decision last year against Merab Dvalishviliin a title fight, and had never been knocked out in his career.

Song Yadong targets the championship belt: Next up, the winner of Dvalishvili vs. Yan?

Celebrating his second consecutive spectacular stoppage victory, the Chinese star revealed his next plans:

  • Main goal — the belt: Song Yadong expressed his intention to fight the winner of the championship bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan next;

  • Trilogy at UFC 333: The highly anticipated Dvalishvili vs. Yan trilogy will conclude this year at UFC 333 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi. turnirida yakuniga yetadi.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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