The device Apple fans have been waiting for: foldable iPhone to be unveiled

·11·Technology
The device Apple fans have been waiting for: foldable iPhone to be unveiled

A date has been set for the unveiling of the foldable iPhone that Apple fans have been waiting for for years. The company has officially announced that it will hold an event on September 9th dedicated to the presentation of new iPhones. It is expected that Apple's first foldable smartphone will be showcased at this very event.

The official name of the device is not yet known. However, insiders and specialized publications suggest it could be called iPhone Ultra The device is expected to have a book-like folding design.

What will Apple's first foldable iPhone be like?

According to circulating information, the new smartphone will have a completely different design from regular iPhones.

Key expected specifications:

  • external screen — 5.5 inches around;

  • internal, unfolded screen — 7.8 inches around;

  • construction — opens sideways like a book;

  • thickness when unfolded — approximately 4.5 mm;

  • biometric security — might feature Touch ID instead of Face ID;

  • rear cameras — expected to be a dual-module system.

The biggest advantage of the new device could be the ability to transform a smartphone-sized device into a large, tablet-like screen when opened.

Price could exceed $2,000

The price of the foldable iPhone is one of the issues that interests Apple fans the most.

According to current information, the starting price of the device could be around $2,000 or higher Some estimates suggest that high-storage versions could reach $2,500–$3,000.

For this reason, it is expected to be one of the most expensive iPhone models in Apple's history.

Apple's first foldable iPhone could mark the beginning of a new product category for the company.

The most interesting question — when can it be purchased?

Apple is expected to unveil the device on September 9th, but the presentation date and the sales start date may not be the same.

Some reports state that due to manufacturing complexity, sales of the foldable iPhone might begin later than the presentation. Apple used a similar approach with the iPhone X in 2017.

There are also reports that the device might be produced in limited quantities and initially released in select markets. However, these details have not been officially confirmed yet.

Is a new era beginning for Apple?

Samsung and other manufacturers have been competing in the foldable smartphone market for several years. Apple, however, has delayed entering this segment for quite some time.

Now, the company's first foldable iPhone is expected to take the stage on September 9th.

If the circulating information is confirmed, Apple fans will see not only a new iPhone model but the first foldable smartphone in the company's history. The biggest question remains open: can Apple change the foldable smartphone market with a device priced over $2,000?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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