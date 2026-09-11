Xiaomi presents the SkyNomad crossover "motorhome" with a 1,688 km range

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Xiaomi presents the SkyNomad crossover "motorhome" with a 1,688 km range

Xiaomi has unveiled the SkyNomad N90 Max Explorer Edition, an unusual crossover designed for long journeys and outdoor recreation. The car's roof features an electrically operated pop-up sleeping area, transforming the vehicle into a unique "two-story house" when parked.

When the roof is raised, the cabin height reaches up to 2.29 meters. The upper level includes a sleeping space for two people, independent lighting, air conditioning vents, and USB-C ports. The second-row seats can also be folded down to form an additional 1.87 × 1.24-meter bed.

The Explorer Edition is produced in a five-seater configuration. It also features a floor heating function, making the vehicle suitable for use both as a means of transport and a comfortable living space for relaxation.

The crossover is equipped with a hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-liter engine-generator and two electric motors. The total power output is 310 kW, which is approximately 416 horsepower. The total driving range of the Explorer Edition reaches up to 1,688 kilometers according to the CLTC cycle.

Oq rangli, lyukli va havo aylanish tizimi ko‘rsatilgan avtomobilning keng ichki qismi.

In China, the car's price is set at 299,900 yuan, which is approximately 44,000 dollars. The model went on sale in September.

It is worth noting that 1,688 kilometers is the total driving range in the CLTC cycle specified by the manufacturer. In real-world road conditions, the distance the car can cover may vary.

Xiaomi presents the SkyNomad crossover "motorhome" with a 1,688 km range
XiaomiSkyNomad N90 Max Explorer EditionгибридCLTC цикл
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