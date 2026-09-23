Chevrolet ONIX was seized in Samarkand due to 11 documents

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Chevrolet ONIX was seized in Samarkand due to 11 documents

A "Chevrolet ONIX" car belonging to a debtor citizen was identified by the Samarqand regional department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau and placed in a impound lot for temporary storage.

According to the enforcement sheet of the Civil Cases Court of Samarqand city dated August 23, 2026, and decisions of other recovery organizations, 11 enforcement documents against citizen S.A. were received into the proceedings of the regional department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

According to these enforcement documents, it was determined to recover a total debt of 196.8 million UZS from the debtor.

However, the requirements of the enforcement documents were not fulfilled during the specified voluntary period.

After that, in accordance with the requirements of current legislation, a search was declared for the "Chevrolet ONIX" car belonging to the debtor.

As a result of operational measures carried out by the officers of the search department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, the car was located near the debtor's place of residence.

Currently, the vehicle has been placed in a impound lot for temporary storage in the prescribed manner.

If the debt is not covered within the specified period, this "Chevrolet ONIX" vehicle may be put up for electronic auction sales in the manner prescribed by law, and the proceeds may be directed to cover the debt.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauSamarqand regionChevrolet ONIXdebt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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