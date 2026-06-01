Maruf Otajonov evaluates Burak Özçivit's performance (video)

·578·Culture
Maruf Otajonov evaluates Burak Özçivit's performance (video)

Actor Maruf Otajonov shared his thoughts on the one-man show "The Most Beautiful Girl in Istanbul," performed by Turkish actor Burak Özçivit in Tashkent.

He noted that although Burak is not a professional theater actor, his stage presence and performance were stronger than those of many professional actors.

"Burak is not a professional theater actor, but his movement is stronger than a professional's. He performed the role perfectly without stepping outside the lines set by the director. As a theater actor, it is difficult for me to accept this, but I accept him as a partner on stage."

Most importantly, he was able to hold the attention of about 2,000 spectators from beginning to end. This is a huge achievement. Even the strongest actors cannot always achieve this.

While some of the audience fully understood the play, others watched it without grasping it entirely. Nevertheless, holding the audience's attention is a great skill. Even People's Artists cannot always manage this.

A one-man show — a stage work with a single actor — is one of the most complex genres. Sometimes even two or three actors do not dare to attempt it. Burak succeeded.

Also, the use of lighting, sound, and technical equipment in the play was at a high level. To be honest, I did not expect such a performance from Burak. He did a great job," said Maruf Otajonov.

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Charos
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