Durdona Qurbonova attracts everyone's attention with her gift and outfit on her birthday (video)

·27.1K·Culture
Durdona Qurbonova attracts everyone's attention with her gift and outfit on her birthday (video)

Actress Durdona Qurbonova shared happy news on her Instagram page. Through the video she posted, she announced that she has celebrated another birthday.

Under the post, the actress wrote: "Happy birthday to me. Alhamdulillah."

Qurbonova celebrated her birthday in an unusual and elegant style. The video shows that she was gifted a huge bouquet, taller than herself, decorated with beautiful flowers of various colors. The actress's sincere joy and excitement are clearly visible in the footage.

Durdona Qurbonova attracts everyone's attention with her gift and outfit on her birthday (video)

Durdona Qurbonova attracts everyone's attention with her gift and outfit on her birthday (video)

In the comments, fans congratulated her on her birthday and expressed their sincere wishes. At the same time, some users left various opinions about her outfit, expressing critical views as well.

For information, Durdona Qurbonova was born on June 2, 1998. She is one of four children in her family.

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