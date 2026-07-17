Cheapest ticket for the Spain vs Argentina final exceeds $8,000

Ticket prices for the World Cup final have soared to record levels. It is reported that the cheapest ticket for the decisive match between Spain and Argentina is being sold for $8,100.

According to reports, VIP seat prices are estimated between $180,000 and $257,000. The highest prices have reached up to $260,000.

Prices for mid-range seats have risen to between $32,000 and $90,000. This indicates extremely high demand for the final match.

Seats with restricted views in the stadium, including those behind the scoreboard, are also not cheap. Such tickets are being sold for around $8,100.

Spain and Argentina are expected to face each other in the final. Both teams are the center of attention for fans ahead of the decisive game.