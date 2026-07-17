Cheapest ticket for the Spain vs Argentina final exceeds $8,000

·27·Sport
Cheapest ticket for the Spain vs Argentina final exceeds $8,000

Ticket prices for the World Cup final have soared to record levels. It is reported that the cheapest ticket for the decisive match between Spain and Argentina is being sold for $8,100.

According to reports, VIP seat prices are estimated between $180,000 and $257,000. The highest prices have reached up to $260,000.

Prices for mid-range seats have risen to between $32,000 and $90,000. This indicates extremely high demand for the final match.

Seats with restricted views in the stadium, including those behind the scoreboard, are also not cheap. Such tickets are being sold for around $8,100.

Spain and Argentina are expected to face each other in the final. Both teams are the center of attention for fans ahead of the decisive game.

World CupSpainArgentinaFinalTicketVIP
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pep Guardiola explains why he stepped away from football...Pep Guardiola explains why he stepped away from football...Today, 17:50PSG sets an unexpected price tag for Bradley BarcolaPSG sets an unexpected price tag for Bradley BarcolaToday, 17:47Vozinha makes unexpected comments about Messi and Yamal ahead of the finalVozinha makes unexpected comments about Messi and Yamal ahead of the finalToday, 17:44Jude Bellingham shares driver's poem after World Cup semi-final defeatJude Bellingham shares driver's poem after World Cup semi-final defeatToday, 17:30Graeme Souness heavily criticizes Declan Rice: He will not improve furtherGraeme Souness heavily criticizes Declan Rice: He will not improve furtherToday, 17:11Major Changes at Arsenal: Will the Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Affect Odegaard's Future?Major Changes at Arsenal: Will the Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Affect Odegaard's Future?Today, 16:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret