South Korean President sells personal home and becomes homeless

·46·World
South Korean President sells personal home and becomes homeless

South Korea President Lee Jae-myung has reportedly sold his personal home. The apartment is located in Seongnam, near Seoul, and had belonged to the president and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, since 1998.

The apartment has an area of 164 square meters. Lee Jae-myung put it up for sale in February for 2.9 billion won, which is approximately 1.9 million US dollars. The apartment was purchased at the asking price.

The president linked this move to the government's policy aimed at stabilizing the real estate market. He believes that such a decision will help increase public trust.

At a government meeting dedicated to housing policy, Lee Jae-myung jokingly commented on the situation, saying, "Now I have no home."

Currently, the president and his wife reside in the official presidential residence in Seoul.

South KoreaLee Jae-myungReal EstateHousing PolicySeoul
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