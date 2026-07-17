Jude Bellingham shares driver's poem after World Cup semi-final defeat

·2·Sport
Jude Bellingham shares driver's poem after World Cup semi-final defeat

England's star midfielder Jude Bellingham admitted he struggled to express his emotions following a tough semi-final defeat to Argentina at the World Cup. The Real Madrid star took to social media to address fans, sharing a poignant poem written by the team bus driver. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the semi-final match hosted in Atlanta, Thomas Tuchel's side lost 1-2. Anthony Gordon had given the English the lead in the 55th minute. However, late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez shattered England's final dreams.

Jude Bellingham, who managed to score 6 goals during the tournament, said he could not find the right words to describe his state after the defeat. According to him, the poem written by team driver Michael Chandler perfectly captured the current mood and the emotions throughout the tournament.

A symbol of unity and resilience

Bellingham wrote on his Instagram page: "I've struggled to find the right words to talk about last night and the past few weeks, but these lines written by our driver in Kansas put it all into perspective." The player expressed his endless gratitude to the fans in his post.

The poem by Chandler speaks of the pride of a lion, overcoming fear with resilience, and the importance of team unity. These lines are expected to provide moral support to the English players and fans during these difficult times. Bellingham urged fans to maintain the unity shown throughout the tournament and continue supporting the team.

"I want to thank the incredible support back home and our fans who traveled with us across America. The unity and love we saw in our country should not end with this campaign. If we stay together, we can achieve great things, and we certainly will," the player added.

This incident shows how genuine the atmosphere is around the England national team. It is noteworthy that even the technical staff are actively involved in boosting team morale. Despite the defeat, Bellingham and his teammates are looking to the future with hope.

Jude BellinghamEnglandArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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