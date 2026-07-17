The most touching moments of a wedding: farewell to parents and a brother's tears (video)

·0·Culture
The most touching moments of a wedding: farewell to parents and a brother's tears (video)

On July 14, a joyful event took place in the family of the well-known journalist, TV presenter, and dubbing actress Dildora Rustamova. The artist shared sincere and touching videos from her daughter Shahrizoda's wedding on her social media page.

It is reported that Shahrizoda married a young man named Abdulaziz. Among the videos circulating from the wedding ceremony, the moments of the bride saying goodbye to her parents particularly touched many hearts. The tearful moments of Shahrizoda hugging her father and mother are being recognized as one of the most unforgettable moments in a daughter's life.

Another moving scene in the videos involved Shahrizoda's younger brother. Seeing his sister in her white wedding dress, he could not control his emotions and was unable to hold back his tears. These moments did not leave social media users indifferent either.

Many artists and loved ones attended the wedding ceremony to express their best wishes to the young family. On social media, followers are sincerely congratulating Dildora Rustamova and her family, wishing the new couple happiness and harmony.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rayhon in Paris with her husband: photos left fans impressed (video)Rayhon in Paris with her husband: photos left fans impressed (video)Today, 16:55Singer Sardor Mamadaliyev celebrated his daughter's birthdaySinger Sardor Mamadaliyev celebrated his daughter's birthdayToday, 12:09It has been revealed what name Izzat Shukurov gave his son (video)It has been revealed what name Izzat Shukurov gave his son (video)Yesterday, 23:09The “mini tattoo” on Munisa Rizayeva’s son has worried fans! (video)The “mini tattoo” on Munisa Rizayeva’s son has worried fans! (video)Yesterday, 21:13Neslihan Atagul receives another international awardNeslihan Atagul receives another international awardYesterday, 17:53Nahide Babashli officially announces her marriageNahide Babashli officially announces her marriageYesterday, 17:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)