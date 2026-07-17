The most touching moments of a wedding: farewell to parents and a brother's tears (video)

On July 14, a joyful event took place in the family of the well-known journalist, TV presenter, and dubbing actress Dildora Rustamova. The artist shared sincere and touching videos from her daughter Shahrizoda's wedding on her social media page.

It is reported that Shahrizoda married a young man named Abdulaziz. Among the videos circulating from the wedding ceremony, the moments of the bride saying goodbye to her parents particularly touched many hearts. The tearful moments of Shahrizoda hugging her father and mother are being recognized as one of the most unforgettable moments in a daughter's life.

Another moving scene in the videos involved Shahrizoda's younger brother. Seeing his sister in her white wedding dress, he could not control his emotions and was unable to hold back his tears. These moments did not leave social media users indifferent either.

Many artists and loved ones attended the wedding ceremony to express their best wishes to the young family. On social media, followers are sincerely congratulating Dildora Rustamova and her family, wishing the new couple happiness and harmony.