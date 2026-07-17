Grandfather wearing a thick chapan in hot weather amuses social media users (video)

A humorous video is going viral on social media in Uzbekistan. It shows an elderly man walking down the street wearing a skullcap (do'ppi) and a thick chapan (traditional robe), despite the high temperatures.

Users are reacting to the situation with various jokes. Comments include remarks such as "the grandfather is laughing in the face of the heat."

The footage has sparked interest among people. While some attribute the man's attire to habit and comfort, others see it as one of the most unexpected sights during these hot days.

The video is being discussed on social media. Many are writing that such moments are bringing laughter to people even during the sweltering days of summer.