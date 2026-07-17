Graeme Souness heavily criticizes Declan Rice: He will not improve further

Renowned football expert and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has shared unexpected and harsh opinions regarding England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. Souness asserts that the 27-year-old player has already reached his peak and no further development will be seen in his game. These criticisms follow England's failure in a major tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with the Sports Uncensored podcast, Souness labeled Declan Rice and his teammate Elliot Anderson as technically limited players. According to the expert, these two players only engage in recycling the ball on the pitch but fail to execute creative moves that pose a serious threat to the opponent. Specifically, it was noted that Rice's playing style does not fully meet the demands of modern football.

Comparison with Rodri

To support his arguments, Graeme Souness cited the example of Spain and Manchester City star Rodri. According to him, Rodri is the complete opposite of Declan Rice. Rodri continues to prove he is the world's best defensive midfielder through his vision, passing selection, and support for the attack.

"Even when Spain is leading, Rodri continues to push forward. He doesn't just pass the ball sideways or backwards; he ensures his team's attacking threat. Declan Rice and Anderson are far behind in this regard," Souness added. In his view, Rice's game lacks unpredictable decisions and creativity.

Not a midfielder, but a defender

Interestingly, Souness emphasized that the most suitable position for Declan Rice is not midfield, but central defense. While the expert praised the player's physical condition, discipline, and attitude toward the game, he expressed doubt that he is a "world-class midfielder."

"You cannot fault his attitude, his athleticism, and the commitment he shows from the first minute to the last. But he is not a creative player. I think he could have been a good central defender because he lacks creativity in midfield," says the expert.

For context, Declan Rice has been one of the key players for Arsenal last season and for the national team. However, such statements from experienced experts like Souness naturally spark major debates within the football community. So far, neither the player himself nor the Arsenal coaching staff have responded to these criticisms.