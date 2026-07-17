Rayhon in Paris with her husband: photos left fans impressed (video)

Singer Rayhon is sharing photos and posts from her trip to Paris on social media. The fact that she is accompanied by her husband on this trip has caught the attention of her fans.

In the photos, the singer is seen at various scenic spots in Paris. In the comments, users are sharing their thoughts on Rayhon's appearance, style, and mood.

Many fans have noted that the singer looks happy with her husband. Rayhon continues to share moments from her travels with her followers.