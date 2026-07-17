Identity of traffic police officer killed in collision with Onix in Tashkent revealed

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Identity of traffic police officer killed in collision with Onix in Tashkent revealed

A traffic accident involving three traffic police inspectors and an Onix car occurred in the capital. The incident was recorded at the intersection of Durmon Yoli and Gazalkent streets.

According to the information, the inspectors were traveling on patrol motorcycles when they collided with the Onix vehicle.

As a result of the collision, one of the traffic police officers died at the scene. No further information has been provided regarding the condition of the other participants.

Currently, all circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The results of the investigation will determine the causes of the accident and provide a legal assessment of the participants' actions.

TashkentOnixDurmon YoliGazalkent
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