Geely Unveils World's First 16-in-1 Electric Drive: Record-Breaking Efficiency

Chinese automotive giant Geely has taken a revolutionary step in the electric vehicle industry by unveiling the world's first 16-in-1 Thunder intelligent electric drive system. Developed by its subsidiary InfiMotion, this technology is stunning industry experts with its record-breaking 93.8% efficiency. This figure is significantly higher than any other analog currently available on the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Thunder system integrates 12 hardware functions and 4 software capabilities. According to ixbt.com, the system includes the motor, reducer, DCDC converter, onboard computer, power distribution unit, and various control modules (VCU, TMS, HBMS). This high level of integration has eliminated over 180 redundant components, reducing the device's total weight to 75 kilograms.

Technological Superiority and Compactness

The new system is not only lightweight but also designed to be extremely compact. The casing is made of magnesium alloy, and its vertical height does not exceed 325 millimeters. This creates an additional 28 liters of space in the electric vehicle's trunk. Furthermore, the number of high-voltage wires has been reduced by 30%, and low-voltage wires by 15%, positively impacting production costs and safety.

The Thunder system is based on an 800V high-voltage platform and utilizes One-Chip technology. This solution has helped reduce the average latency of control signal transmission from 40 milliseconds to just 2 milliseconds. As a result, the electric vehicle's response speed to driver commands and movement precision have increased dramatically.

Energy Efficiency and AI

During tests, a vehicle equipped with this system set an absolute record by consuming only 8.2 kWh per 100 kilometers. Under the CLTC cycle, which is closer to real-world daily usage, this figure is 10.7 kWh. The main advantages of the system include:

Optimizing energy consumption using AI algorithms;

Ability to recover thermal energy at low temperatures (down to -18 °C);

Saving over 40% of energy used for cabin heating;

Maintaining motor efficiency at high speeds.

For regions with drastically changing climates, the winter energy-saving feature of this system is of great importance. It is well known that cold weather significantly reduces the range of electric vehicles, and Geely's solution is aimed at solving this problem.

The new Thunder 16-in-1 system is expected to debut first in the Geely Galaxy TT model. With the introduction of this technology into mass production, electric vehicles will become lighter, more efficient, and more dynamic, further increasing the brand's competitiveness in the global market.