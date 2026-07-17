Singer Sardor Mamadaliyev celebrated his daughter's birthday

·32·Culture
Singer Sardor Mamadaliyev celebrated his daughter's birthday

Yesterday, July 16, singer Sardor Mamadaliyev shared a joyful event in his family with his fans via his Instagram page. Through the photos posted, the artist announced that it was his daughter Yasmina's birthday.

Under the photos, the singer expressed his sincere wishes to his daughter, writing: "Today is the birthday of my dear daughter Yasmina. May she be granted happiness in both worlds."

In a short time, this post attracted the attention of many fans. In the comments, followers are congratulating Yasmina on her birthday, wishing her health, a long life, happiness, and a bright future. Many expressed their best wishes to Sardor Mamadaliyev's family, hoping that the little girl will always grow up to be the joy of her parents.

Sardor MamadaliyevYasminaInstagram
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