“Endless Love” stars to reunite in a new series

·0·Culture
“Endless Love” stars to reunite in a new series

The news that fans of Turkish series have been waiting for has finally been confirmed. The lead actors of the series “Endless Love” (Kara Sevda), which once captured the hearts of millions of viewers — Burak Özçivit, Neslihan Atagül, and Kaan Urgancıoğlu — are reuniting on screen for a new project titled “Fire Between Us” (Oramizdagi olov).

The project sparked widespread discussion on social media as soon as the creators released the first official poster. Fans are expressing their joy at the opportunity to see their favorite actors together again, leaving thousands of comments about the new series.

Although the plot details have not yet been fully disclosed, it is reported that the project will be rich in emotional dramatic events, complex fates, and unexpected twists. For this reason, the series has become one of the most anticipated projects among Turkish cinema enthusiasts.

According to reports, the premiere of the series “Fire Between Us” will take place in 2026. Experts emphasize that due to the cast and the strong creative team, the project could become one of the most sensational Turkish series of the year.

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