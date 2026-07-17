Vozinha makes unexpected comments about Messi and Yamal ahead of the final

The 2026 World Cup final is generating immense interest, not only as a clash between Argentina and Spain but also as a showdown between stars of two different generations. Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

According to him, fans are in for a real spectacle rather than just a standard football match in the decisive encounter.

"We are in for real magic"

Vozinha emphasized that the main focus in the final between Spain and Argentina will be on Messi and Yamal.

"When Messi and Yamal — the two best players in the world — face each other on the pitch, it is safe to say that we are in for real magic and a breathtaking battle," said the goalkeeper.

In his opinion, the playing style, technique, and individual skill of both players will add a special significance to the final.

High praise for Yamal

The Cape Verde goalkeeper also expressed a bold opinion about Lamine Yamal's future.

"I think Yamal is the one who will become the new Messi in the future," Vozinha was quoted as saying by The Touchline.

With his performances throughout the World Cup, the young Spanish player has once again proven that he is one of the most promising stars in world football.

A major clash of two generations

39-year-old Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in football history, will fight for another World Cup title.

Lamine Yamal, as the leader of the new generation, has the opportunity to step onto the pitch in a World Cup final for the first time. Therefore, their confrontation is being viewed as a symbolic battle between experience and youth.

The champion will be determined on July 19

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, concludes on July 19.

In the decisive match, reigning world champion Argentina will face Spain. The result of the final will determine not only the new champion but also the winner of the historic duel between Messi and Yamal.