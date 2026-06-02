Rayhon delights fans with a new hit track titled “No Stress”!

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Rayhon delights fans with a new hit track titled “No Stress”!

Famous Uzbek singer Rayhon Ganiyeva has announced her latest musical project for her fans. The artist revealed that she will be releasing a new song titled “No Stress” in the coming days.

The singer shared the news on her social media page, inviting fans to prepare for the premiere. According to Rayhon, the new track will be officially presented to listeners on June 5.

“My new song ‘No Stress’ comes out on June 5! If you want to be the first to hear it, go to my stories, click the link to pre-save, and hit the heart button. That way, you will be among the first to listen as soon as it drops. Your support means a lot to me!”, the singer wrote.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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