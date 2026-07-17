Over 8,000 consumers left without electricity in Tashkent

The anomalous heat observed in Tashkent city and the surrounding region has caused serious malfunctions in the power grids. Due to the overloading of the networks, thousands of consumers in eight districts have been temporarily left without electricity.

Specialized brigades have begun restoration work in the areas where the outages occurred.

Heatwave impacts power grids

As of 14:30 on July 17, the anomalously high temperatures and a sharp increase in electricity consumption caused technical malfunctions in transmission lines and substations.

As a result, the power supply for a total of 8,250 consumers in Tashkent city and nearby areas was temporarily cut off.

Which districts were affected by power outages?

Emergency outages have affected the following areas:

Olmazor district;

Yakkasaroy district;

Chilonzor district;

Yunusobod district;

Yashnobod district;

Mirzo Ulugbek district;

Sergeli district;

Zangiota district.

In some areas, the power supply may not be completely cut off, but rather interrupted in specific parts of the network.

Restoration work underway

Specialized brigades from the regional power networks are working to eliminate the malfunctions and restore electricity supply to consumers.

At the moment, no specific deadline has been announced for when the power supply will be fully restored in all areas.

Where to find urgent information?

Urgent updates regarding the progress of restoration work and the areas where power is being restored are published on the official Telegram channels of the district power networks and local administrations (hokimiyats).

Residents are advised to use electrical appliances carefully and to avoid overloading the network once the supply is restored.