Heat peak nears in Tashkent: temperatures to reach 45 degrees

·21·Society
Heat peak nears in Tashkent: temperatures to reach 45 degrees

Anomalously hot weather will persist in Tashkent in the coming days. As temperatures are expected to rise to +45 degrees over the weekend, residents are advised to strengthen precautionary measures.

According to meteorologists, clear and dry weather is expected in the capital.

Today's temperature reported to reach 43 degrees

Today, July 17, daytime temperatures in Tashkent were expected to be around +41...+43 degrees.

Due to high solar activity, the perceived temperature outdoors may be even higher.

The peak heat will hit over the weekend

The highest peak of the heat is forecast for the capital on Saturday and Sunday.

On these days, temperatures are expected to be:

  • +43...+45 degrees during the day;

  • +25...+28 degrees at night.

The persistence of high nighttime temperatures may make it difficult for the body to fully recover after the daytime heat.

Reducing time outdoors during the day is recommended

Residents and visitors to the capital are advised not to stay outdoors for long periods during the hottest time of the day.

Children, the elderly, and citizens with health issues should be especially careful.

Experts recommend following these simple rules:

  • drink water regularly;

  • wear light-colored, breathable clothing;

  • use headwear;

  • minimize time spent in the sun between 11:00 and 17:00;

  • do not leave children or pets in closed vehicles.

The anomalous heat is expected to continue through the weekend. Therefore, it is advisable to plan activities while taking the weather into account.

Tashkent
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