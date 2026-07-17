Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji are returning to their careers

South Korean show business stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji are preparing to resume their creative activities after a long hiatus. Their return has sparked great interest among fans.

It is reported that Kim Soo-hyun has begun to appear in the public eye again after a break of more than a year and a half. The actor had temporarily suspended his career following various allegations made against him in 2025. However, on July 14, he officially signaled his return to work by participating in a photoshoot for the popular Philippine brand Bench.

According to the latest information, the actor has already received offers to star in nearly 40 new film and drama projects. This indicates that he will be actively returning to the screens in the near future.

At the same time, actress Seo Ye-ji has also begun a new chapter. She has signed an exclusive contract with the B.Wave agency and is preparing to participate in dramas, films, and other projects in the future.

Fans believe that the near-simultaneous return of these two famous stars of Korean series and films could become one of the most significant events in the world of K-drama. Now, the official announcement of their new projects is awaited.