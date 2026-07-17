Gold and millions confiscated from Iraqi official's home

During a large-scale anti-corruption investigation in Iraq, a significant amount of cash, gold, and valuables were discovered at the home of Deputy Oil Minister Adnan al-Jamili.

It is reported that during the search, 25 million Iraqi dinars, 200,000 US dollars, as well as 4 kilograms of gold and various precious jewelry were confiscated from the official's residence. The search was conducted as part of a major anti-corruption operation that began at the end of May.

According to investigation data, Adnan al-Jamili is suspected of organizing a scheme to embezzle state funds on an especially large scale and acting as an intermediary for the interests of certain high-ranking officials.

It is noted that this is not the first major confiscation in this case.

Currently, investigative actions regarding this case are ongoing. The Iraqi government emphasizes that it is taking strict measures to strengthen the fight against corruption and identify illegally acquired wealth in the country.