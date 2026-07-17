Major 2026 graduation ceremony held at Central Asian University

·0·Society
Major 2026 graduation ceremony held at Central Asian University

Central Asian University organized one of the largest and most solemn graduation ceremonies of 2026 — the CAU Graduation Ceremony 2026 — at a high level.

During the ceremony, diplomas were ceremoniously presented to graduates of the schools of medicine, dentistry, business and engineering, architecture and design, as well as hospitality management and tourism. In this way, hundreds of young people took a step into a new stage of their professional careers.

The graduates taking the Hippocratic Oath, the formal receipt of diplomas, and the tossing of hundreds of academic caps into the air became the most exciting moments of the ceremony. The emotions of joy and excitement shared by the graduates, parents, and mentors made this day even more unforgettable.

The festive event continued in a celebratory mood, with a concert program featuring DJ King Macarella, Shahriyor, and DJ Smash, leaving guests with bright impressions.

At the same time, the admission process for the new academic year is ongoing at Central Asian University. Applicants can submit their documents now and take the first step toward their dream profession.

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