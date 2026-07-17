SFS raids: A $15,000 'favor' and an official who took bribes through his wife

·49·Society
SFS raids: A $15,000 'favor' and an official who took bribes through his wife

As part of the uncompromising fight against corruption in Uzbekistan, a series of major operational measures have been carried out. In a joint effort by the State Security Service (SFS) and the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office, officials in Tashkent and the Kashkadarya region who demanded large bribes were caught red-handed.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the criminal schemes "skillfully" organized by the offenders.

"Lease games" in Tashkent: Chief specialist demands $15,000

A corruption case in the field of state property management has been uncovered in Tashkent. A chief specialist at the Tashkent City Regional Department of the Center for Efficient Use of State Property Objects intended to "help" an entrepreneur in exchange for a large sum of money.

  • Criminal scheme: The chief specialist promised to use his high-ranking connections to facilitate a lease agreement for land owned by the "Tashkent City Industrial Zone Management Directorate" to a local LLC.

  • "Privileges": He offered to artificially lower the rent and completely erase the LLC's existing 2025 debt from the system.

  • In return: He demanded $15,000 USD from the entrepreneur for these services.

Arrest: During an operational event conducted by the Tashkent regional departments of the SFS and the Department, the chief specialist was caught red-handed while receiving the requested money.

"Electricity fraud" in Kashkadarya: Executive takes bribe through his wife

The second incident occurred in the Muborak district of the Kashkadarya region. This time, a high-ranking official at an electricity supply company attempted to circumvent the law.

The deputy head of the Muborak District Electricity Supply Company was a civil plaintiff in a criminal case being heard in court. He told a local citizen that he could use his connections to recalculate the 103 million soum damage caused to the state by the citizen's illegal connection to the power grid, reducing it to 34 million soums.

  • Requested amount: 17 million soums.

  • Criminal cunning: To avoid suspicion, the official did not accept the money himself, but rather through his spouse (wife).

However, this "family enterprise" did not last long. The illegal activities were halted during an operational event conducted by SFS and Department officers at the moment the money was being received.

Analysis of corruption cases in two regions

Region

Suspect's position

Promised "service"

Bribe amount demanded

Tashkent city

Chief specialist of the State Property Center

Facilitating land lease, lowering price, and erasing 2025 debt

$15,000 USD

Kashkadarya (Muborak)

Deputy head of the electricity supply company

Reducing 103 million soum electricity damage to 34 million soums in court

17 million soums

Investigation launched

Criminal cases have been initiated against these officials under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan in both instances. Investigative actions are currently underway, and the actions of the offenders will be legally assessed.

UzbekistanTashkentKashkadaryaState Security ServiceZamin.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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