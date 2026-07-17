Due to the heatwave, a citizen climbed into a refrigerator and fell asleep

Against the backdrop of the anomalous heat being observed in Uzbekistan, an unusual video has sparked widespread discussion on social media. In it, a citizen who could not withstand the scorching heat can be seen climbing inside a large refrigerator in a store display and falling asleep.

With air temperatures rising to +45 degrees in some regions, the incident has drawn the attention of internet users. While some interpreted the video as a joke, others commented on it as a vivid example of how the intense heat is affecting people's daily lives.

Doctors and experts, however, advise against trying such methods. They emphasize that during hot days, it is important for one's health to stay in cool places as much as possible, consume sufficient amounts of water, and avoid staying outdoors for long periods during the hottest times of the day.