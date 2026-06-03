Zumrad and Qimmat Presented in a Stage Adaptation

The fairy tale "Zumrad and Qimmat" has come to life on stage once again. The stage production, presented by the Parizod Dance School at the Palace of Trade Unions on June 2, left the audience with unforgettable impressions.

The concert created a unique artistic atmosphere by blending national dances, theatrical elements, and modern stage solutions. Performances by talented dancers, combined with colorful stage decorations and harmonious imagery, were met with great applause from the guests.

Skilled artists embodied the main roles in the stage production. In particular, Khosiyat Khusanova portrayed Qimmat's mother, while Bahodir Nishonov played Zumrad's father. Additionally, Sa’diya Safarova skillfully brought the character of Qimmat to the stage, and E’zoza Safarova portrayed Zumrad.

In particular, the stage interpretation of the fairy tale characters and the emotions conveyed through music and dance left no one indifferent. Although the first day of the concert has ended, viewers are actively sharing their impressions on social media, expressing warm thoughts and praise.

Please note that this stage program lasts for two days and will be presented to the audience on June 2 and 3.