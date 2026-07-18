Unexpected situation: “Ummon” group fails to appear for their scheduled concert in Bukhara (video)

·2·Culture
Unexpected situation: “Ummon” group fails to appear for their scheduled concert in Bukhara (video)

The “Ummon” group concert, which was supposed to take place in Bukhara on July 17, has been postponed. The program was scheduled to begin at 19:00 at the “Universal” sports complex.

Security measures were implemented in the complex area prior to the event. The National Guard and partner ministries organized public order maintenance and ensured spectators were admitted according to established procedures.

Citizens who arrived for the concert were checked and admitted into the sports complex. However, before the program began, one of the organizers took the stage and announced that the concert had been postponed for certain reasons.

The organizer also stated that all funds paid by citizens who purchased tickets would be refunded. Following this announcement, people left the complex and gathered around the ticket offices.

Later, videos showing citizens queuing in front of the ticket offices and expressing some complaints circulated on social media.

It is reported that there were no breaches of public order during the situation. The safety of the citizens was ensured by National Guard personnel.

Relevant organizations are currently conducting an investigation into the reasons for the concert's postponement.

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