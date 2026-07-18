Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company

·30·Technology
Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company

Apple has reclaimed its status as the world's most valuable company, surpassing Nvidia in market capitalization, according to a Bloomberg report.

It is reported that on July 17, Nvidia shares fell by 3.7%, bringing the company's market value down to $4.8 trillion. Meanwhile, Apple shares rose by 0.4%, with its capitalization reaching $4.9 trillion.

As a reminder, Nvidia had been leading as the most valuable company since May 2025.

Analysts believe that investors are now focusing not only on rapid growth in the AI sector but also on companies with stable earnings. Experts Experts emphasize that Apple's extensive services, strong ecosystem, and loyal user base are further strengthening confidence in the company's long-term growth.

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