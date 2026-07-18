Joyful news: Madina Tojiboyeva, daughter of the late Hojiboy Tojiboyev, has become a mother! (video)

A joyful event has taken place in the family of Madina Tojiboyeva, daughter of the late artist Hojiboy Tojiboyev. She announced on social media that she gave birth to a son on July 17.

Madina Tojiboyeva shared this news with her fans through a video. In the caption of her post, she wrote about the feeling of becoming a parent for the first time, stating that she welcomes her child as a great joy in her life.

Many users are sending their congratulations in the comments section of her page. Followers have wished Madina Tojiboyeva and her husband the best in raising their child, and wished the baby health and a long life.

In the comment left by Madina, she included the words, "Alhamdulillah, we have become parents. Welcome, my dear child."