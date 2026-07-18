Bayern Munich prepares massive salary offer to retain Michael Olise

·44·Sport
Bayern Munich prepares massive salary offer to retain Michael Olise

As rumors of Michael Olise moving to Real Madrid intensify, Bayern Munich is preparing to take decisive action. The Munich club intends to offer the French player a new, highly lucrative contract to keep him in the squad.

If the deal goes through, Olise will become one of the highest-paid players at Bayern.

Olise wants to move to Real

According to reports, the 24-year-old midfielder intends to join Real Madrid as early as the current transfer window.

It is said that Olise has already shared this desire with some of his teammates on the France national team. Reports have previously suggested that the Madrid club views the player as one of their primary future transfer targets.

However, Bayern does not plan to let one of its leaders go easily.

Annual salary could exceed 25 million euros

According to Bild, the Munich side plans to offer Olise a new contract with improved terms.

Under this deal, the French player's annual salary could exceed 25 million euros. Such an agreement would place Olise among the club's top earners.

Bayern's management aims to convince the player to stay in Munich and dampen Real Madrid's interest.

Bayern's position is firm

The Munich club sees Olise as a vital part of their future project. For this reason, the management is not yet prepared to even discuss the possibility of selling him.

Even if the player himself desires a transfer, Real Madrid would likely have to come forward with a massive offer to initiate negotiations.

Olise is valued at 150 million euros

Transfermarkt has valued Michael Olise at 150 million euros.

This sum could make a potential transfer one of the most expensive deals of the summer. However, Bayern is attempting to turn the situation in their favor with a new contract offer.

Now the main intrigue is: will Olise choose the high salary, or will he remain firm in his desire to move to Real Madrid?

Bayern MunichReal MadridMichael OliseTransfer NewsBundesliga
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