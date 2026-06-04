Lil Khurramov's Love Story Ends Unexpectedly

It all began in January of this year, when the 23-year-old blogger hinted at wedding plans while answering followers' questions. It was also revealed that he was in a relationship with Valeriya, a 23-year-old model living in Dubai.

By February, after arriving in Uzbekistan for work, Ozod flew back to Dubai to be with his girlfriend. He posted photos with the model on social media, commenting, 'There is no love like this in the world.'

However, not long after, an unexpected turn occurred. The blogger officially confirmed the end of the relationship by posting archive videos set to Munisa Rizaeva's song 'Bevafo.' He captioned the post, 'You needed to see this post.'

This situation sparked various discussions on social media. While some users considered the outcome predictable, others interpreted it merely as the conclusion of a PR stunt.

Thus, Lil Khurramov's love story ended not with the expected wedding, but with major controversy.