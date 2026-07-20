Arsenal makes a surprise move in the transfer market: €120 million for Yan Diomande

London club Arsenal has been forced to drastically change its strategy in the summer transfer window. After losing the race for Morgan Rogers, who was long considered their primary target, to Chelsea, the "Gunners" have shifted their focus to RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. This transfer is expected to change not only the competition between London clubs but also the price balance in European football. This is reported by Goal.com .

Mikel Arteta's team was very close to securing Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, but Chelsea unexpectedly signed the player for a record fee of £117 million. Following this setback, the Arsenal board began considering new names to strengthen their attacking line. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the London club has already made contact with Yan Diomande's agents.

Yan Diomande is currently considered one of the most talented young players in Europe. The 19-year-old winger, a member of the Ivory Coast national team, has attracted the attention of many giants with his brilliant performances in the Bundesliga. However, RB Leipzig is not willing to let its most valuable asset go cheaply. The German club is demanding at least €120 million (approximately £102 million) for the player.

Strong competition: Liverpool and PSG are also in the race

For Arsenal, completing this transfer will not be easy. The reason is that teams like Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are already well ahead in the fight for Diomande. In particular, it is said that the Parisian club has already agreed on personal terms with the player. Liverpool, meanwhile, sees Diomande as a worthy successor to their aging attacking line.

Fabrizio Romano commented on the situation on his YouTube channel: "Arsenal has been in contact with Diomande's agents over the last few days to explore the possibilities of a deal. Losing Morgan Rogers was a big blow for them, as he was the team's number one target. Now they have to make quick decisions based on the situation in the market."

It is clear that this chain of transfers will also be interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan. The willingness of teams like Arsenal to spend such large sums indicates that the competition in the English Premier League will be even more intense next season. If Diomande moves to London, he could become one of the most expensive transfers in the club's history.

For now, PSG has the upper hand in negotiations, but Arsenal's intervention could easily change the course of events. Mikel Arteta aims to take the team's attacking potential to a new level with the help of the young and fast winger. How this "triangle" competition will be resolved before the end of the transfer window will be the focus of the entire football community.