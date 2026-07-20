Video of Durdona Qurbonova's first attempt at sticking 'tappi' to a wall has everyone laughing online! (video)

During the filming of Shahzod Murodov's new music video, actress Durdona Qurbonova found herself in an unusual situation. In one of the scenes depicting village life, she tried to stick a "tappi" (dried dung patty) to a wall for the first time. However, the actress's attempt was not successful.

Once footage from the process appeared on social media, users began discussing the situation enthusiastically. Many left comments in a humorous tone. Comments such as, "You said you could do everything, but you couldn't handle this," were also left.

These clips have increased interest in Shahzod Murodov's upcoming musical project. Although the release date of the music video has not yet been announced, the singer's fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere.