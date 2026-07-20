Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon's modest discharge from the maternity hospital earns praise (video)

A joyful event has taken place in the family of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Muhammadali Abduqunduzov. The artist's eldest grandson, actor Shohruh Mirzo Abduqunduzov, and blogger Oyshaxon have experienced the joy of parenthood for the first time.

Oyshaxon shared these happy moments with her followers on her Instagram page. She posted a video showing the process of returning home from the maternity hospital with her baby, leaving a sincere comment: "Ma Shaa Allah."

As seen in the video, the young parents brought their child home in a simple, modest, and cozy manner, without excessive luxury or ostentation. In particular, the moments showing the grandfather, Muhammadali Abduqunduzov, embracing the baby as he brought him into the home touched many hearts.

Loved ones congratulated the young family on this joyful occasion and expressed their best wishes. Followers on social media are also congratulating Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon on their first-time parenthood, wishing the child health and the family happiness and harmony.

Many have specifically praised their modest, sincere, and humble way of welcoming their baby, viewing the situation positively.

As a reminder, Oyshaxon gave birth to a son on July 30 of this year.