Priyanka Chopra is 44 - how did the girl who faced bullying become a Hollywood star?

Famous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 44th birthday on July 18. The girl who once dreamed of becoming a criminal psychologist and faced bullying and racial discrimination in the USA later became one of the most famous stars not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

Priyanka was born in 1982 into a family of military doctors. Due to her parents' service, she lived in various cities across India and later studied in the USA. Facing racial discrimination and insults during her years of study in America was one of the most difficult trials of her life.

After graduating from school, she planned to become a programmer or a criminal psychologist. However, her mother secretly sent her photos to the Femina Miss India contest, which changed her life completely. Shortly after, Priyanka won the "Miss World 2000" title.

The actress began her film career in 2002. True fame came to her through films such as "Andaaz", "Aitraaz", "Barfi!", "Mary Kom", "Don 2", and "Krrish 3". Her powerful performances earned her several National Film Awards and Filmfare trophies.

Starting in 2015, Priyanka began to find success in Hollywood as well. She became the first South Asian actress to play a lead role on American television in the series "Quantico". Later, she participated in major projects such as "Baywatch", "The Matrix Resurrections", and "Citadel", becoming known as an international star.

Today, Priyanka Chopra is active not only as an actress but also as a producer and entrepreneur. Her achievements led to her inclusion in Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women and her being awarded India's prestigious Padma Shri award.

Priyanka Chopra's relationship with American singer and actor Nick Jonas began with communication on social media. Soon after, they started dating, and in 2018, Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka while traveling on the island of Crete.

In 2022, the couple had a daughter via a surrogate mother. They named the baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Because the baby was born prematurely, she spent nearly 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Later, Priyanka and Nick called this period one of the most difficult trials of their lives.

Today, Priyanka Chopra lives with her family in the USA. While continuing her film and production career, she also pays great attention to raising her child. The actress often shares photos with her husband and daughter on social media, emphasizing that her family is her greatest happiness.