Priyanka Chopra is 44 - how did the girl who faced bullying become a Hollywood star?

·0·Culture
Priyanka Chopra is 44 - how did the girl who faced bullying become a Hollywood star?

Famous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 44th birthday on July 18. The girl who once dreamed of becoming a criminal psychologist and faced bullying and racial discrimination in the USA later became one of the most famous stars not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

A young girl in a pink top and white skirt sitting smiling on a carved sofa.

Priyanka was born in 1982 into a family of military doctors. Due to her parents' service, she lived in various cities across India and later studied in the USA. Facing racial discrimination and insults during her years of study in America was one of the most difficult trials of her life.

After graduating from school, she planned to become a programmer or a criminal psychologist. However, her mother secretly sent her photos to the Femina Miss India contest, which changed her life completely. Shortly after, Priyanka won the "Miss World 2000" title.

Priyanka Chopra greeting in an Indian style with a crown and sash.

The actress began her film career in 2002. True fame came to her through films such as "Andaaz", "Aitraaz", "Barfi!", "Mary Kom", "Don 2", and "Krrish 3". Her powerful performances earned her several National Film Awards and Filmfare trophies.

Starting in 2015, Priyanka began to find success in Hollywood as well. She became the first South Asian actress to play a lead role on American television in the series "Quantico". Later, she participated in major projects such as "Baywatch", "The Matrix Resurrections", and "Citadel", becoming known as an international star.

Today, Priyanka Chopra is active not only as an actress but also as a producer and entrepreneur. Her achievements led to her inclusion in Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women and her being awarded India's prestigious Padma Shri award.

Nick Jonas kissing Priyanka Chopra's hand while walking together at the wedding ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra's relationship with American singer and actor Nick Jonas began with communication on social media. Soon after, they started dating, and in 2018, Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka while traveling on the island of Crete.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas standing in wedding attire in front of a luxurious building.

In 2022, the couple had a daughter via a surrogate mother. They named the baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Because the baby was born prematurely, she spent nearly 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Later, Priyanka and Nick called this period one of the most difficult trials of their lives.

A smiling woman holding a little girl in her arms.

Today, Priyanka Chopra lives with her family in the USA. While continuing her film and production career, she also pays great attention to raising her child. The actress often shares photos with her husband and daughter on social media, emphasizing that her family is her greatest happiness.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The accident that changed Kajol's life: how did she fall in love with Ajay Devgn?The accident that changed Kajol's life: how did she fall in love with Ajay Devgn?Today, 14:26Jahongir Otajonov puts his luxury car up for sale (video)Jahongir Otajonov puts his luxury car up for sale (video)Today, 13:29Singer Sardor Tairov shares glimpses from his beautiful daughter's birthday!Singer Sardor Tairov shares glimpses from his beautiful daughter's birthday!Today, 11:53Singer Afruza is in Paris, the city of love, with her family!Singer Afruza is in Paris, the city of love, with her family!Today, 11:45Fahriye Evcen is 40: Fans leave comments on the actress's new photosFahriye Evcen is 40: Fans leave comments on the actress's new photosToday, 11:22A fusion of national dance and modern style: Uzbekistan video becomes a trendA fusion of national dance and modern style: Uzbekistan video becomes a trendToday, 11:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)