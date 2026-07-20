Jahongir Otajonov puts his luxury car up for sale (video)

Singer Jahongir Otajonov announced via his social media page that he is putting one of his cars up for sale. The artist stated that he decided to hand the vehicle over to a new owner because it is currently almost never used.

In his video message, the singer noted that the car was manufactured in 2021 and has covered only 37,000 kilometers to date.

"This car of mine is just sitting idle. If anyone is interested, I will sell it. It's a 2021 model with 37,000 kilometers on it. At one time, I bought this car for more than 100,000 dollars. Whoever needs it, write to me, and we can reach an agreement," said Jahongir Otajonov.

The singer's announcement quickly became a subject of widespread discussion on social media. Followers are expressing interest in the car's price and condition, leaving various opinions in the comments.