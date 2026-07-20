Jahongir Otajonov puts his luxury car up for sale (video)

·56·Culture
Jahongir Otajonov puts his luxury car up for sale (video)

Singer Jahongir Otajonov announced via his social media page that he is putting one of his cars up for sale. The artist stated that he decided to hand the vehicle over to a new owner because it is currently almost never used.

In his video message, the singer noted that the car was manufactured in 2021 and has covered only 37,000 kilometers to date.

"This car of mine is just sitting idle. If anyone is interested, I will sell it. It's a 2021 model with 37,000 kilometers on it. At one time, I bought this car for more than 100,000 dollars. Whoever needs it, write to me, and we can reach an agreement," said Jahongir Otajonov.

The singer's announcement quickly became a subject of widespread discussion on social media. Followers are expressing interest in the car's price and condition, leaving various opinions in the comments.

Jahongir Otajonov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Singer Sardor Tairov shares glimpses from his beautiful daughter's birthday!Singer Sardor Tairov shares glimpses from his beautiful daughter's birthday!Today, 11:53Singer Afruza is in Paris, the city of love, with her family!Singer Afruza is in Paris, the city of love, with her family!Today, 11:45Fahriye Evcen is 40: Fans leave comments on the actress's new photosFahriye Evcen is 40: Fans leave comments on the actress's new photosToday, 11:22A fusion of national dance and modern style: Uzbekistan video becomes a trendA fusion of national dance and modern style: Uzbekistan video becomes a trendToday, 11:02Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)Today, 10:34Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger's wedding takes social media by storm (video)Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger's wedding takes social media by storm (video)Today, 09:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)