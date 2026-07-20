Abduqodir Khusanov becomes one of the fastest players at the 2026 World Cup

·0·Sport
Abduqodir Khusanov becomes one of the fastest players at the 2026 World Cup

Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Khusanov drew attention at the 2026 World Cup not only for his reliable play but also for his high speed.

According to official statistics released by FIFA, the Uzbek footballer recorded a speed of 36.46 km/h during the tournament, placing him 6th on the list of the fastest players of the World Cup.

Khusanov joins the ranks of world stars

The highest speed at the 2026 World Cup belonged to France national team forward Kylian Mbappe. He reached a speed of 37.61 km/h on the pitch.

Second place was taken by Sweden's Anthony Elanga with a result of 37.16 km/h. Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven rounded out the top three with a mark of 36.77 km/h.

Abduqodir Khusanov was recorded just behind Erling Haaland. The Uzbekistan representative finished ahead of famous footballers such as Bradley Barcola, Djed Spence, Theo Hernandez, and Nelson Semedo.

Top 10 fastest footballers of the 2026 World Cup

  1. Kylian Mbappe — 37.61 km/h

  2. Anthony Elanga — 37.16 km/h

  3. Micky van de Ven — 36.77 km/h

  4. Jordan Bos — 36.67 km/h

  5. Erling Haaland — 36.52 km/h

  6. Abduqodir Khusanov — 36.46 km/h

  7. Bradley Barcola — 36.32 km/h

  8. Djed Spence — 36.22 km/h

  9. Theo Hernandez — 36.17 km/h

  10. Nelson Semedo — 35.9 km/h

Why is Khusanov's result significant?

High speed is a major advantage for central defenders. It allows the player to stop the opponent's fast attacks, close open zones, and quickly return to defense after losing the ball.

Khusanov's 36.46 km/h result made him one of the fastest defenders in the tournament. The fact that the list is dominated by famous wingers and forwards makes the Uzbek footballer's achievement even more remarkable.

Another recognition for Uzbekistan football

Khusanov's high ranking in the FIFA statistics during the Uzbekistan national team's first World Cup appearance was a significant achievement for the country's football.

By entering the top ten fastest footballers of the World Cup, he demonstrated that Uzbek players can compete at the highest level in terms of physical and individual performance.

The 2026 World Cup has concluded, but Abduqodir Khusanov's 36.46 km/h result remains one of the brightest statistical highlights for Uzbekistan football in the tournament.

Abduqodir KhusanovKylian MbappeFIFAErling HaalandUzbekistan
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