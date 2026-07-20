BTS rocks the stage at the World Cup final

The world-famous Korean group BTS provided fans with unforgettable moments with their performance at the 2026 World Cup final.

The group's performance was met with applause by thousands of spectators in the stadium. The live performance, vibrant stage decorations, and modern show elements added a special atmosphere to the final evening.

BTS's performance left a great impression not only on the fans in the stadium but also on millions of viewers watching the broadcast around the world. On social media, the group's performance quickly became one of the most discussed topics.

The powerful atmosphere, high-level show, and the energetic performance of the BTS members once again demonstrated that they are one of the most popular groups not only in the music world but on a global scale.