19-year-old man found posing as a fake prosecutor in Qibray

·36·Society
19-year-old man found posing as a fake prosecutor in Qibray

A criminal case has been initiated against a 19-year-old man in the Qibray district of Tashkent region who introduced himself as a prosecutor's office employee and used a fake service ID. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office press service.

According to the report, on July 12, during an operational event, a Cobalt vehicle driven by K.X., born in 2007, was stopped. While traffic safety officers were conducting an inspection, he identified himself as an employee of the Qibray district prosecutor's office and presented a fake service ID in an attempt to avoid legal action.

During the inspection, an administrative report was drawn up against him, and the vehicle was impounded. Upon searching the car, another set of license plates — 25 C 836 AA — was discovered inside.

Following this, the fake service ID and the pair of license plates were seized from the suspect as evidence.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under the relevant parts of Article 228 of the Criminal Code. Preliminary investigative actions are currently underway.

QibrayTashkentCobalt
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