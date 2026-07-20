London club Arsenal is preparing to carry out significant transfer operations to strengthen its attacking line. According to information provided by former team striker Jeremie Aliadiere, it is no longer a secret that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus will leave the club during the summer transfer window. This departure is expected to bring additional funds to the club's treasury and clear space for new stars. This is reported by Goal.com .

Currently, the Gunners' focus is on Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. The Argentine world champion has indicated that he is ready to accept new challenges after spending two seasons in the Spanish capital. For Arsenal, this transfer is of strategic importance, as the team has long been in need of a high-level center-forward who can score consistently.

Competition in the transfer market and financial hurdles

It is not only the London club that is interested in Julian Alvarez, but also Barcelona from Catalonia. The Barcelona board sees the Argentine as a worthy successor to the aging Robert Lewandowski. However, as Goal.com writes, the Catalans' difficult financial situation could hinder this deal. The club, which was forced to part ways with Lionel Messi, is currently unable to make major transfers.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is in a much more stable financial position and is capable of paying the required amount for Alvarez. Julian Alvarez is no stranger to the English Premier League — he scored 36 goals in two seasons with Manchester City, contributing significantly to the team's treble. His experience and adaptation to the league are considered crucial factors for Mikel Arteta's system.

Record-breaking price and the team's future

Atletico Madrid is not willing to let go of one of its most valuable assets easily. According to reports, the Spanish club is demanding 150 million euros (approximately 127 million pounds) for the striker. If this deal goes through, it could become a record transfer in the history of British football. The Arsenal board must make a final decision on whether to take such a big risk for one player.

Although Arsenal currently has players like Viktor Gyokeres from Sweden and Kai Havertz from Germany in its attacking line, Gabriel Jesus' susceptibility to injuries and declining efficiency are forcing the management to look for new solutions. Jeremie Aliadiere noted that the club intends to direct the money received from selling Jesus specifically to a "top-level" player like Julian Alvarez.

This transfer is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan, as every move by Arsenal directly affects the title race in the English Premier League. Julian Alvarez's move to London will undoubtedly take the team's attacking potential to a new level and further intensify the rivalry with Manchester City.