The accident that changed Kajol's life: how did she fall in love with Ajay Devgn?

·86·Culture
The accident that changed Kajol's life: how did she fall in love with Ajay Devgn?

It is reported that Indian cinema star Kajol is afraid of driving in real life. The 52-year-old actress often prefers to sit in the back seat of a car.

This is due to a serious car accident that occurred in her life. According to reports, Kajol was once involved in a horrific accident and even lost her memory for a period of time following the incident. This event left the actress with a deep-seated fear of driving.

Interestingly, it is said that this difficult period also influenced her relationship with Ajay Devgn. The actress later fell in love with her future husband, Ajay Devgn.

However, their marriage did not come easily. Kajol's father, director Shomu Mukherjee, was against the union. It is said that after his daughter agreed to the wedding, he did not speak to Kajol for a week.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol smiling in a photo taken together on the beach.

Later, Ajay Devgn managed to win over the hearts of the actress's relatives. Thus, over time, the family relationships softened.

KajolAjay DevgnShomu Mukherjee
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