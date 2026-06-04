Lil Khuramov Reveals Reason for Hair Color Change

Blogger Lil Khuramov revealed the reason behind his recent image change, specifically his new hair color.

As a guest on the "Nima Gap" project, he mentioned that there was a serious reason behind this decision. According to Khuramov, he received an invitation to participate in a prestigious festival in Germany.

"I received a call in February. They said my hair had to be blonde for me to participate. I initially opposed this. I explained that as a well-known figure in my country, such an image might not align with our values and could be misunderstood by people," he said.

Nevertheless, the organizers did not waive this requirement. They even responded, "If you do not agree, there are many blonde guys in Europe."

"I could not turn down this opportunity. Because if I had refused, it might have been the biggest mistake of my life," the blogger added.

This statement caused mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting him while others criticized the decision.