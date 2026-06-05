Thousands of Fans in Namangan Left Yulduz Usmonova Amazed (Video)

The visit of People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova to Namangan caused even more buzz than expected.

Many fans gathered in advance on the roads where her car would pass to welcome the singer. As soon as Yulduz Usmonova's car appeared, shouts, applause, and joyful noise erupted among the crowd.

The singer did not remain indifferent to her fans—she lowered the car window and sincerely greeted everyone by waving. This further lifted the spirits of those gathered.

At the start of the concert, the number of spectators amazed everyone. So many people had gathered that even the singer herself was surprised by such attention and affection, unable to hide her joy.

This event has spread widely on social networks, receiving warm responses and amazement from fans.