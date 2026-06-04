Rayhon's Metro Ride After 25 Years Sparks Major Online Buzz

Rayhon Ganiyeva, one of Uzbekistan's most beloved singers, has captured fans' attention with a new video circulating on social media. It shows the artist riding the metro for the first time in many years.

In the video, Rayhon mentions that it has been a quarter of a century since she last used this mode of transport. The singer's sincere words left a warm impression among her fans.

"Look, it's been 25 years since I last rode the metro, I missed it though," says Rayhon in the video.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking numerous comments. Fans praised the singer's simple and genuine demeanor, while also sharing their own memories associated with riding the metro.