Manzura Reveals Why She Married Late

Singer Manzura discussed the factors that led to her late marriage. She noted that she has always taken the issue of marriage seriously throughout her life and did not want to make hasty decisions in this regard.

According to Manzura, certain life circumstances, personal views, and fate itself influenced her decision to marry later in life.

The singer also noted that she considers herself a happy person today, living a life based on mutual respect and trust with her spouse.

The artist's remarks were met with great interest by social media users and fans.