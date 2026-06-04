Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev Surprises Fans by Singing Without a Host at Kokand Concert

Famous pop singer Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev presented his latest solo concert program titled 'Kokand' at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples from May 28 to 31. The four-day concert was met with great enthusiasm by fans.

Remaining true to his tradition, the artist focused primarily on live performance this time as well. During the program, Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev performed a total of 37 songs. While most were popular hits among fans, some were presented for the first time.

Another noteworthy aspect of the concert was that the program featured neither a host nor duet performances. For nearly three hours, the singer performed alone on stage. Only during costume changes did his students present performances for the audience.

'There is no host at this year's concert. From start to finish, I am the only one singing. We spread the program over four days so I wouldn't get too tired. It was very difficult to form the repertoire. Since our people love listening to many of my songs, I had to perform a total of 37 tracks,' said Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev.