Mirshakar Fayzulloyev Becomes First Stand-up Comedian to Receive Shuhrat Medal

Stand-up comedian Mirshakar Fayzulloyev was awarded the Shuhrat Medal. He received this recognition in accordance with the President's decree on honoring representatives of culture, art, and literature.

According to the artist, he was with his family when he heard the good news. At first, he did not understand what he was being congratulated for, but then screenshots of the decree were sent to him.

"I had no idea. Everyone started congratulating me. Then I became very happy myself," says Mirshakar Fayzulloyev.

His parents were also delighted with the news. According to the artist, this is the second Shuhrat Medal in their family, as his father had previously received such an award.