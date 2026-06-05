Ziyoda Premieres Her Wonderful Song “Yomoney”

Popular Uzbek singer Ziyoda is preparing to present her latest musical novelty to fans. The artist announced via her social media pages that her new song, titled “Yomoney,” will be released soon.

The singer posted a short video clip with the caption: “A new song for you soon — ‘Yomoney’.” This announcement quickly attracted fans' attention and sparked numerous comments.

Fans who follow Ziyoda’s work have expressed great interest in the new song, wishing the singer luck and success. Some noted that the song’s title is unique and expressed curiosity about the style of the premiere.